Planning Directions Inc. Invests $559,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,295.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,207.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,038.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.