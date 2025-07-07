Synergy Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Synergy Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $308.03 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.40. The company has a market capitalization of $506.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

