Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $56,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $160.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.25. The company has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.