Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 15.5% – Should You Buy?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) traded up 15.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.15. 10,422,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 5,846,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Enovix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 2nd that permits the company to buyback $60.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,631 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,712,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 394,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

