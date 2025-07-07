Dupree Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $160.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.25. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

