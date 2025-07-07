Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 1,168,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,822,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $919.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,340,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

