First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 488,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 246,960 shares.The stock last traded at $41.71 and had previously closed at $41.84.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,987,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,428,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

