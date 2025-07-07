Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,066,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 6,326,420 shares.The stock last traded at $16.60 and had previously closed at $16.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Oscar Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

