Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 654,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 866,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $729.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $64,093.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 146,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,279.98. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 25,105 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $202,346.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 343,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,222.56. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 696.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 106.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

