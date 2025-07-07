BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 32127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Company Profile
The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian equities that have lower sensitivity to market movements with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold equities of Canadian companies. Securities will be selected from the largest and most liquid securities in Canada.
