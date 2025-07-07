Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 79,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 184,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 1.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Darrin Uecker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 137,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,100.80. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 68.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 24.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

