Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $438.95 and last traded at $434.47, with a volume of 410124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $437.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

