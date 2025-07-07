OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 162454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OPENLANE Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. OPENLANE had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,018.92. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at $43,941,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $15,793,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth about $14,725,000. TFJ Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth about $14,465,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in OPENLANE by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,925,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 647,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

