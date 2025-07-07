Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.19, but opened at $31.08. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 789 shares.

Hongkong Land Trading Down 8.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.