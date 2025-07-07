Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.59. 3,345,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,805. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

