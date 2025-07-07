Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.93 and its 200-day moving average is $324.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,509 shares of company stock valued at $277,648,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

