Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $274.87 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $277.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

