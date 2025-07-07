Planning Directions Inc. Makes New $7.62 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 3.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $179.00 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

