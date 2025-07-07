Washington Trust Bank Sells 930 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $179.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

