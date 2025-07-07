iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IJH opened at $63.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

