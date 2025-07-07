Callan Capital LLC Acquires 167 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 389,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,447,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,836,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,428,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

