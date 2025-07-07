Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 133,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,469,000 after acquiring an additional 94,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $428.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $428.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.44 and its 200 day moving average is $390.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

