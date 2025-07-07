LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,273. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 16.58. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.76.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,628,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

