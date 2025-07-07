Davidson Investment Advisors Has $48.82 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 2.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $48,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $3,356,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RTX by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $145.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.46. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.42 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

