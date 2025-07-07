Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,641,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,413,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.57.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $308.69 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.