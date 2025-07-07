Head-To-Head Review: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) and Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patrick Industries and Champion Homes”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $3.72 billion 0.87 $138.40 million $4.17 23.25 Champion Homes $2.48 billion 1.50 $198.41 million $3.42 19.05

Analyst Recommendations

Champion Homes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Patrick Industries. Champion Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Patrick Industries and Champion Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 3 6 0 2.67 Champion Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus target price of $96.42, suggesting a potential downside of 0.56%. Champion Homes has a consensus target price of $80.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.72%. Given Champion Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Champion Homes is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Champion Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 3.74% 12.90% 4.71% Champion Homes 7.99% 13.61% 10.03%

Risk & Volatility

Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champion Homes has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Champion Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Champion Homes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile mouldings; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat towers, tops, trailers, and frames; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite parts, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and finishing products, electronic and audio system components, appliances, marine accessories, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products; cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. Patrick Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Champion Homes

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business under the Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brand names with 31 sales centers in the United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.