Analysts’ New Coverage for July 7th (ABCL, AEMD, ALGT, ALK, BNTC, BOKU, BVS, CHYM, CNX, CZR)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 7th:

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL). They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). HC Wainwright issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK). They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a GBX 271 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS). They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX). They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR). They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE). The firm issued a hold rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Arete started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK). CICC Research issued an outperform rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM). They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Arete initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL). Arete issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR). Northland Securities issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS). They issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). They issued a hold rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG). They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG). They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). Bank of America Corporation issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB). They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN). They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

