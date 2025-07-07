SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Coverage Initiated at Arete Research

Analysts at Arete Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SailPoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SailPoint from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.47.
SailPoint Stock Down 1.3%
SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.
About SailPoint
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
