AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.33 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.