Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,747 shares of company stock worth $8,402,174. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1%

QCOM opened at $162.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $211.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.