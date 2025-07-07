Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 103,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 757,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,775,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $562,759,000 after buying an additional 690,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $69.64 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

