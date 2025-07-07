EULAV Asset Management Acquires 100 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,722.49 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,799.01. The company has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,379.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,974.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

