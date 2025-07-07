Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 212 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.