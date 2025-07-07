Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.0% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,488 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $235.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.41. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $237.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

