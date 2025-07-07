Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 34.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shot up 34.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 891,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 178,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

