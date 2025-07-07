Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 302,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 190,212 shares.The stock last traded at $28.34 and had previously closed at $28.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Carlsberg AS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Carlsberg AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Carlsberg AS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg AS currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

