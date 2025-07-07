Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $34.60. 232,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 957,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.96% and a negative net margin of 1,313.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,307.75. This represents a 80,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories

