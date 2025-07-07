Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.49. 9,228,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,101,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Glj Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,176,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 425,041 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after buying an additional 461,874 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

