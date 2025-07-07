XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $144.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO traded down $3.31 on Monday, hitting $128.83. 302,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.93. XPO has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $8,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

