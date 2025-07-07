NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.45. 11,135,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 52,159,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 286.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 3,966.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 958,750 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 263,338 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 933,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
