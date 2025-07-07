Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.37 and last traded at $192.39, with a volume of 42415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CR

Crane Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Crane by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,890,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.