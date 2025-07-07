Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $165.82 and last traded at $178.21. Approximately 462,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 828,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27.

Sezzle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sezzle news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total transaction of $2,831,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 243,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,273,994.93. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,526,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 528,382 shares in the company, valued at $47,834,422.46. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,608 shares of company stock worth $41,660,224. 49.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 1,068.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,978 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 649.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 719.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 152,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

