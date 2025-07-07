Abound Financial LLC Invests $79,000 in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of RTX by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $3,356,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $145.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.46. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

