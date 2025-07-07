Capital Management Associates Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

