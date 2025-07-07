Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harbour Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.2% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $274.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $277.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

