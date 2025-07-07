CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.26 and last traded at $157.75. 6,005,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 20,875,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.20.

CRWV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $43.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at $963,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the first quarter worth about $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

