D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.59. 16,775,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 48,107,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QBTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 3.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 227.95% and a negative net margin of 617.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 13,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $208,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 119,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,554.92. The trade was a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $731,085.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,670.40. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,263 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,741 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 4,627,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter worth $8,064,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

