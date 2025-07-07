Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

T opened at $28.33 on Monday. AT&T has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in AT&T by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

