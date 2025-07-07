Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.8%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $179.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

