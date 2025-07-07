Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $119.10 and last traded at $119.26. 5,674,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 23,240,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.